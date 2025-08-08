They know about the false rumblings of hip-hop being on life support, supported by breathing machines that are keeping it alive. They hear the rumblings about hip-hop being infiltrated by con men, attempting to shrink the power from the block, transferring all the glamour to the masculine podcast shows. They protest about rap superstars who do not live up to their noble ethics, the aesthetics, the sensibilities they have been capturing since Lord Willin’ first hit the shelves.

So, what do Pusha T and Malice do when they hear that? The Virginia duo performed at Terminal 5 in Manhattan last night to a sell out crowd in a real hip-hop fest. The familiar, loud, smell of weed smoke filled the air, cocktails stuck to the hands of men like a slick fielding shortstops finds the ball, as the large space of Terminal 5 became more populated with men in search for pristine raps about cocaine. Supporting their album Let God Sort Em Out, Clipse showed up in Louis Vuitton track suits, adding to their unheralded history of being some of the best dressed rappers. Backed by visuals that served as a visual moodboard — it could feel like a Ted Talk at times but it’s undoubtedly stimulating — Clipse came out to “Chains and Whips”, a fan favorite off of Sort Em Out. It’s clear that the duo wanted this to be a night of mature fun; a lack of fuss but an air of earned sophistication defined the performance.

I still don’t completely like Let God Sort Em Out, and compared to the timeless “Ride Around Shining”, the harrowing “Keys Open Doors”, and the institutionalized “Grindin”, the songs on the album don’t hit quite as intensely as the old ones do. For one, Pharrell, who is probably looking at the new Louis Vuitton menswear line on a glass table in his office, doesn’t quite have the hypnotic charm that he used to have. Secondly, Push and Malice aren’t quite as funny as they used to be, the album sometimes plays like an old man rap album despite the incredible rapping skills that Pusha T still has.

After “Chains and Whips”, they did “POV”, then the very underrated “Popular Demand”, which made me wish for Cam’ron to come out and surprise the crowd that was surely full of Uptown men. There was no Cam’ron, but it reminded me of what the Clipse missed on their new album: their sense of humor. The “used to have this white bitch she looked like Madonna though/hard that she fucking LeBron but shit I don’t know” line has become TMZ-like in its secretive wonder, but, with it’s devilish messiness, it’s also one of the funniest rap lines said on wax. “What Happened to that Boy” reminded me that Malice has just as many fire bars as Push does early in their career, “Momma I’m So Sorry” exploded the crowd with its Miami Vice tales of outlaw glory, then “Keys Open Doors”, which might be my favorite song by them somedays, is a demonic hood carol.

Some of the biggest cheers of the night belonged to Stove God Cooks, who did the hook for “F.I.C.O.” The Syracuse native seems to soak it all in, unclear the next time he performs a show this big. (Cooks should have opened the show instead of the disappointing Earthgang, a duo that has never worked for me). Clipse calls Virginia home, and the style of coke rap they do is different from Cooks', which feel more in debt to New York traditionalists like Roc Marciano. Clipse’s brilliance is that they aren’t New Yorkers but they aren’t Gucci either; they feel the mid-point between both things — traditional but still somewhat bizarre, comedic. On this stage, however, they felt part of the same aesethic, although they hail from different lineages.

I’ve complained about the Clipse, especially Push, acting like they’re the last beacons of integrity in the rap game, particularly since I distrust that statement when you have a bunch of kids building community from their underground music. Hip-hop is obviously born out of unsubstantiated bragging, but it seems a little arrogant and slightly off-putting to suggest that you are the last real one in the game when Detroit rappers like Los and Nutty exist. Especially since, as one gets older, one gets more emboldened to the moves you must make to take care of your family, the moves you make to become more than just a street rapper. Push is at that level now, and despite the fact that he has upstanding morals, all of the nobility in humanity can’t stop Clipse from feeling like an extension of the corporate universe in rap music. Institutions eventually come for all of us some days; heroes die when they are older because the hunger isn’t the same, the pocket tends to erode.

Still, these are men who work; they are more specifically, if I can bring up Michael Mann again, men at work. It can be like watching Cruise in Collateral when you watch Pusha T rap; he’s becoming an even better live performer than he once was, using stage presence and his overall charm to work a crowd without performatively talking to us. He goes up there and raps with clear enunciation, a crystalline voice that a preacher would innately love. By the end of the night, it would be impossible for someone to say that they didn’t get money’s worth. Strange to say, I felt satisfied in a way that I don’t always do when I see kids perform because they are just so professional. Concert talk can be corny — we aren’t starring in Wicked here, music is music — but live shows are always the most chic when the rapper is so focused on stage. It didn’t move me emotionally, it wasn’t necessarily exciting to watch these guys since the album is standard, but I insist on Pusha T being part of my life forever. Who can talk about coke rap tribulations as well as the Thornton brothers can?

New York rapper Xaviersobased is so hot at the moment that he can show up at The Ripple Room, a rowdy bar on Bowery, and cause a crazed crowd to look like they’re in a rally for social justice. Xavier, who was celebrating his latest release once more, is the hardly new kid on the internet that is inspiring 30 and older year olds to either be mad, or be shocked at how much they are enjoying the music. A friend of mine — big homie — in the mediasphere thinks that Xavier is “unlistenable”, an example of the internet run amok. Every time I play his music for some of my normie friends, they see the vision more than they see Nettspend’s vision, but they’re still a little mystified that this kid is the hottest young rapper in the world.

Well, I am in — all the way in, and I have never skateboarded in my life, and do not plan to; I’ve been hitching my wagons to him like Yankee fans are hoping that Aaron Judge can lead them back to the World Series. All of the people who can’t understand the glory of his carefree style might be too old to get it; at the age of 29, even I’m surprised at how much he has grown on me. I listen to him every single day. The songs are excellent, from the aggro-hook of “Pediatrician” mixed with its mesmerizing, janky beat; to the Uncut Gems-like “Aight”; the cloud rap of “You See Me”, or the self-affirming optimism of “Special.” Other rappers might be harder, but on a song to song basis, no young rapper has more of an ability to surprise you than Xaviersobased does. If superstardom is mystique mixed with quality of work, then Xavier has that in spades.

once more is another strong showing by Xavier. While With 2 has higher highs (“Pediatrician” feels like his “Love Sosa” in how formally incredible it is), and keep it goin’ xav is the start of this imperial underground run, once more is a six track EP with no skips, no fat to be trimmed. “she omd onna low” sounds like Clams Casino at the Odeon; “fly” has an arcade game-like loop that is irresistible as his casual vocals remind me of Lil B vignettes, “uncomfy” might be the song of the year so far in rap, with OsamaSon trading in the rage rap for something more shoegaze — I am calling “garage jerk.” So many things are happening in the beat for “uncomfy”, which rips like the soundtrack to a hip teen comedy in the 2000’s. The click-cats, the snares, the claps, the guitars are all just blended together in a perfect alchemy, such smart producing by Nurse.

So, needless to say, there’s a reason for the excitement and the chaos inside of the space. Unfortunately, in the middle of talking to women, drinking beers and not wanting to deal with the rush upstairs until I know for sure when Xavier is here, I missed Xavier’s first few songs, as he is upstairs with no shirt on, rapping while everyone is cheering him on, damn near choking each other trying to snap videos of a new superstar. He entered without much fanfare downstairs, or maybe he was already in the building and I didn’t see him — Xavier is cool in that he blends with his audience, he doesn’t feel above them, in fact, he feels like he is in the same skate shops as they are in. By the time I made my way upstairs, the security was not letting me go to the stage, where there was a crowd of sweaty boys and girls in front of the booth.

I lament at how Black music is pushed away in New York, and it is one of the reasons why the city is so cooked. Because hip-hop has to be water cooler talk in order to get spins in non-hip-hop spaces, and right now the game is so regional, not indebted to the commercialization of the Obama era, people tend to ignore it. You have to go to these micro-communities to hear all the best Black music from New York, or even beyond the city, being played. I’m hoping for greatness from Xaviersobased, hoping for stardom that does not sacrifice how fresh and unpredictable his music is, looking for him to continue being underground but wanting him to be huge as well, because the music often played when you go outside is bland.

I suppose that I shouldn’t talk about rappers, as if they are prospects, but I am a big fan of rap music and Xaviersobased’s potential is endless. He can become huge, huge like Chief Keef, a beacon light of the internet and a leader of an entire cultural movement because he has a hustle, a passion in him that is so easy to see as soon as you hear the music. He’s avoided all of the mistakes that other young rappers make by surrounding himself with just his crew, not climbing up the corporate ladder. It’s easy to see why he is the hottest young rapper. Despite all of the early acclaim, he’s still a kid playing with his tools.