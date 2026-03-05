Midway through Sinners, the 2025 Southern gothic horror film directed by Ryan Coogler, “Smoke”, played by the great Michael B. Jordan, visits his estranged wife. It comes at the hangout period of the film, where the major characters are conversing with minor characters, as the audience meets this Clarksdale, Mississippi community that has stayed joyful through oppression. As his twin brother Stack re-connects with Delta Slim and runs into his ex-girlfriend Mary, Smoke visits the compound where his wife rests and his daughter is buried. He is spending the day getting ready to open the juke joint that his brother and him have spend their whole adult lives trying to open. They stole money. They have the beer and the liquor but he’s missing his woman.

The woman is Annie, played with a burning presence by Wunmi Mosaku. She enters the frame is distantly away from a crouching Smoke who is at his daughter’s grave. “No misery is worth complaining about”, is the first words that come out of Annie’s mouth. She has seen pain but refuses to surrender to it. Quickly, we learn that the couple has been separated for quite some time. This is their first meeting in many years. Smoke and Stack went away to war leaving Annie alone, praying for their safety with her Hoodoo practice. Yet, the practice is not embraced by the pragmatic Smoke. There’s tragedy simmering underneath this reunion. Smoke and Annie had a baby that died early, a tragedy that has left Smoke devastated and questioning the veracity of Annie’s spiritual work. Nevertheless, Annie has questions too. Smoke’s criminal past and his violent way of doing business with his “crazy brother of his” goes against her wishes for his safety and peace. While Smoke is a capitalist, Annie warns him just how much his soul can rot if that becomes his life’s conclusion. With their chemistry that feels like an argument that is twenty years in the making, this is the scene in Sinners that felt the most haunting, a scene that has unspoken and spoken pain, sexual tension, and hot ear licks.