The Milwaukee Bucks were the fifth team that Doc Rivers served as head coach for. His hiring happened hastily, without much care and pondering, a band-aid over a much realer issue with the team itself. In December 2023, he was hired to be an “informal consultant” for then-Bucks head coach Adrian Griffin. After forty-three games, Griffin was fired. Rivers was hired. Did Rivers want the job or was he encouraged by ownership? Whatever the answer, it was unsurprising that Doc was back as the head coach for a playoff team. His career is full of power plays. The first was the Orlando Magic, who first hired him without any coaching experience. He failed to get out of the first round with a phenomenal Tracy McGrady as his best player. Then, it was the Celtics, where he won his only NBA championship. The Clippers poached him from the Celtics next when Rivers decided not to be around for the rebuild after Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce were traded. There was a brief tenure with the Philadelphia 76ers, at the very end of the Ben Simmons era, that was eventful; they traded for James Harden but they never made it past the second round. Now you can add the Bucks on the list of teams that once employed Rivers. Yesterday, after a long, tenuous season that saw players openly question Doc as a coach, Rivers has stepped down.

It should be shocking to nobody that Rivers is no longer coaching the Bucks. This year slipped away from the team, turning them from perennial contenders with one of the league’s greatest players on its team, to an unfortunate exercise in the importance of player management and chemistry. It all starts with Giannis, because it will always be about the players no matter how big Rivers’s ego is as a coach, and how Giannis clearly sees that his time in Milwaukee is coming to an end, but how he is also afraid to speak up about that fact. He wants to be a hero in a system that has no heroes. He has won a title in Milwaukee, and even though it was the flukiness of the post-bubble year, that won’t matter to Bucks fans hanging on to the memory of Giannis dominating the Suns on his home floor. Yet, his behavior this season has been annoyed fans and given his silent detractors a reason to finally speak up. Lost in the stern, immigrant worldview that Giannis has is his need to a control a narrative is impossible to control. Because of his earnesty, and his annoyingly eager need to be earnest, he has seemed stuck between two worlds: being on the floor for the Bucks and being on a different team, possibly the Knicks, which is what everyone knows he has been reported to want. He’s a bit of a Ed Exley, Jerry Maguire, or Michael Clayton type of person, searching for meaning in his own life and career choices, a superstar who desperately wants to the one organization career of Tim Duncan but might end up becoming more like Kevin Garnett. Maybe the moment that the NBA became the league for player transaction was the moment that this Bucks season was going to be the chaotic season that it became. Giannis is set to be another bite duster in the machine of the player empowerment; Milwaukee has lost its superstar even if he doesn’t get traded in the offseason. The vibes will always be muddled.

Doc Rivers helped change the Bucks from a model of small-town harmony to the chaotic news item they were this season. In the wake of the this year’s failures, breaking news has come out about Rivers and his ego while dealing with some of the team’s young players. Shams Charania reported that after a blowout loss in March against the Chicago Bulls, Rivers “implored players to look up his resumé. “I took teams to the playoffs and to the championship that weren’t supposed to. I thought this was one of them,” Rivers told players in the session. “Either you’re with us or against us. If you’re not playing hard, we’re not playing you anymore.” It felt profoundly unlike the avuncular Rivers, who was once considered one of the league’s “player coaches”, a coded statement about Blackness, as if just because a coach is Black it means that he is taking it easy on his Black players. Rivers was always more complex than his admirers made it seem.

Rivers is a basketball lifer but someone’s whose life in the game has led him to earn criticism from former players. It took some time for Doc to become heavily criticized, for the mythology of him as a coach to be questioned. After the Lob City Clippers run ended, his reputation suffered. He could never get over the hump with those group of guys, partly because he spent time as the general manager as well as the coach, failing to get a solid bench for his very good starting five. The Warriors becoming a juggernaut didn’t help, but Rivers always felt like a step below an elite coach, and the defensive genius of Kevin Garnett, James Posey, and assistant coach Tom Thibodeau gave Rivers enough structure for the 2007-2008 title he got with the Celtics. What if Rivers became popular through things outside of his skills as a x’s and o’s guy? Through his ability to speak to the media, his calm and fatherly words in the face of the Boston Marathon bombings, and the 2008 title, Rivers got a reputation as one of Boston sports’s greatest fraternity members. He was friends with Bill Belichick and Red Sox manager Terry Francona. Bill Simmons, one of the few sportswriters to criticize Doc while he was the coach of the Celtics, said “by all accounts, Doc is a super guy -- that’s the main reason both local papers and radio stations kept spinning his B.S. and enabled him to keep his job for this long.” This was true, even though Simmons is now friendly with Rivers too: Rivers was friends with members of the media, having announced games himself with Al Michaels. He was buddies with all the white men, the legends like Bob Ryan and Jackie McMullan, who didn’t want to criticize him too hard. The trades for Kevin Garnett and Ray Allen gave Doc a chance to prove his worth as a coach, and he proved it, winning the title in 2007-2008 with the help of a stacked roster that bought into Doc as a person.

Doc feels like the Black man who is really good at talking to white people, and thus is able to have freedom, job security, and opportunities, something that can be annoying for Black men who do not find that to be a virtue, nor are interested in being good at talking to white people. The ability to trade for his son Austin, to become general manager of the Clippers, to lose 3-1 in the bubble then go to the Sixers are privileges not afforded to other Black coaches. Things are different now though. Has he politicked too hard? JJ Redick, a former player of his and now a coach for the Los Angeles Lakers, to say that “nothing is ever his fault.” The young players on the Bucks were less interested in what he had to say because Doc is an older man with less success than people think. He might make it to the Hall of Fame because of his longevity but he isn’t the coach that, say, Rick Carlisle is. The 2007-2008 title was eighteen years ago and he is no longer the elite coach that he was once considered as. The Clippers era died under the weight of his immense control over the organization, especially as Donald Sterling racist rant gave way to Steve Ballmer’s era. The Philadelphia 76ers died when Ben Simmons’s back and confidence did; the Bucks were done as soon as Giannis decided he wasn’t happy.

I just recently started thinking about Doc in this way. I found him petty and overly sensitive at times, but he seemed larger than life when he was the coach of the Celtics, that Dad that you can trust. It’s a different world now. I have a Miami Heat fan friend (Hi Jack!) who is pissed at Coach Spo, despite his brilliance, for inflating what Miami’s team could be to the press. Because he has unlimited job security, the press is not checking Spo whenever he says that the Heat have one of the best offenses, even though that is because their pace of play is quicker than most teams. Soon, it’ll be time for Spo to go. You hate to see anyone who lose their job but for Doc, this seems to be a reckoning for his personal reputation. It’s a thankless job but people are less thankful for him than they have ever been.