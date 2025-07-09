It is obviously imperative to state the following even if you were an ardent DJ LeMahieu supporter during his time in The Bronx: that he would not have the reputation and the adoration he had here if not for the juiced ball season in 2019. With the possible exception of Brett Gardner and Gleyber Torres, there was no New York Yankee that entire season that benefitted more from the man-made alterations of the baseball than LeMahieu. The juiced ball is part of a long line of deceptive choices that result in blind eyes turned from baseball’s management in order to make the game more exciting for spectators; LeMahieu, of course, is not at fault for taking advantage of the baseball having less stitches on it, but he is someone whose reputation skyrocketed because of it. Gardner’s relationship with Yankee fans is more inspirational than it is statistical; he was, along with CC Sabathia, one of two players on the roster the last time the Yankees won the World Series. Fans grew up with Gardner, watching him go from scrappy but insignificant to tenacious and authoritative despite the fact that he isn’t landing in Monument Park unless his former teammates buy the team from Hal Steinbrenner. His glorification stems from his time card being punched during years that could have been quite hollow if not for his Yankee pride, entering a new, exciting era that birthed superstars like Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton. LeMahieu, on the other hand, was a Colorado Rockie before he was a Yankee, an overlooked signing after the Yankees’s brass chose not to go after Manny Machado. His success was statistical, in that Yankee fans were excited to see an infielder produce at a high level, it was also unfortunately corrupted by the contents of the ball. There’s no Gardner-like distinctions that fit under the bridge of LeMahieu, who was allowed to become part of Yankee adoration through luck and privilege.

With the news of DJ LeMahieu being designated for assignment by the Yankees, it’s interesting to think about his career. This is not to say that LeMahieu wasn’t a good player. The California-born, Michigan bred infielder was a solid player for the Rockies, winning the batting title with a .348 average in 2016. He was a three time gold glover; he was a two-time All-Star. Although he was rightfully overshadowed by Nolan Arenado, LeMahieu was a professional’s idea of a professional, a look at a ballplayer as a workman and not a baroque superstar. He only had one season with a wRC+ over 100 for the Rockies, the aforementioned 2016 season. (100 is league average). Who remembers LeMahieu’s time with the Rockies? Even people, this writer included, who likes Baseball past the friendly confines of their own team likely won’t be able to recollect his time at Coors Field. The hitter’s park proved not to be an antidote for LeMahieu’s power numbers himself. After the tenure with the Rockies ended — they’ve been comically bad since him and Arenado left — LeMahieu was a free agent. The Yankees, after losing to the hated Red Sox in the 2018 ALDS, foolishly decided not to spend money on the two superstars on the open market, Manny Machado and Bryce Harper. Instead, they signed LeMahieu as depth for Gleyber Torres and an injured Didi Gregorious, who was working his way back from elbow surgery.

LeMahieu wasn’t expected to start in the 2019 season, but in Baseball, injuries frequently happen, leaving room for the fourth infielder to get consistent at-bats, at-bats that might help a team’s ability to stay afloat during injuries. The 2019 Yankees were propaganda for the juiced ball — it was beautiful, majestic, powerful, but propaganda nevertheless. Aaron Judge had gone down with injuries to his oblique, Miguel Andujar had ripped his shoulder apart, Greg Bird had been proven ineffective, Giancarlo Stanton had dealt with a multitude of biceps, shoulder, and knee injuries. Still, the Bombers kept on hitting, with no-name players such as Mike Tauchman, Mike Ford, fan favorite Luke Voit, and yes, Gardner knocking homers that seemed to defy logic, some hit to the opposite field, some pulled to the short porch. Despite the team not having their main guys completely healthy, the Yankees ran to a division title, winning 103 games.

No player, however, was magical like LeMahieu was that season. The ballplayer batted .327 with 26 homeruns and a wRC+ of 136. Just like that, LeMahieu felt anointed, a fan favorite for people understandably missing the days of the 90’s Yankees, the efficient, fundamental, and dominant Yankees of the late 20th century that seemed to flip George Steinbrenner’s reputation from one of problematic slimeball to eccentric visionary. It’s worth restating how dazzling LeMahieu was that season: he was put at first base at times, to cover for Bird and even Voit, and he played that well, scooping balls on the dirt as if he was Mark Teixeira. He was solid at second base when needed, making players and flashing range that eroded as his career went on. And, he hit: the guy hit lazers across the field throughout the season, slapping the ball to the opposite side of the field like Derek Jeter would, making it into a routine attribute as much as it is a “good piece of hitting.” In Game 1 of 2019 ALDS, he hit a homerun to put the Yankees up 6-4 against the Twins. It was a majestic, long ball, in the form of someone like Bernie Williams more than it was for him. I was at that game, sitting in the affluent section in Yankee Stadium. I still remember how high that ball got in the air, high as an airplane in the sky. Did we know that the balls were juiced when LeMahieu did this? Yes, but one can reason that all of the beer flinging in the bleachers was too enjoyable for us to question this season. His game-tying homeruns in Game 6 of the ALCS was a highlight in a sour game, leaving Yankee fans to salute him for his play that season. Soon, after the COVID-shortened 2020 season, when his two year deal was up, LeMahieu was given a contract extension for six years and 90 million dollars, definitely something unexpected. From there, a nightmare 2021 season, a decent but injured 2022 season, and an average 2023 season turned LeMahieu’s scorecard from pleasant to substandard.

Subsets of Yankee fans, usually Yankee fans that are older, and might have white skin, prefer their Yankees to be stereotypical Yankees — quiet, unassuming, self-regarding, humble — often ignoring the exuberant, eccentric Yankees that have just as much of a place in the history of the New York Yankees. Tradition works because the Yankees are competing not only against other teams, but against themselves: lonely ghosts that are haunting our past, making sure Aaron Judge doesn’t forget that Mickey Mantle won titles when he won the triple crown.

Sometimes, however, that tradition leads itself to latch onto players that fit that mold, that mold that almost certainly is made of the image of a white man: LeMaheiu was quiet, unassuming and yes, white, allowing fans to use him as their almost race-baiting mascot, or even quietly allowing DJ to take centerstage in their hearts and mind when flawed but talented players like Gleyber Torres were overly criticized during their time in the Bronx. It’s a particular annoyance to this group of Yankee fans, because while I am as much if not more of a Yankee zealot as they are, somehow they turn being a Yankee fan into a jingoistic endeavor, an eye-rollingly traditional one, and often one full of whiteness. I do love the Yankees dearly, almost manically so, and always rooted for LeMahieu to rocket the ball in the gap where outfielders run into each other trying to field it, but I’m not detached from what reality is: he was given more adoration because of the juiced ball and because he was white.

LeMahieu was given passes that Torres was never given; LeMahieu was cheered online for playing through injuries in a way that Giancarlo Stanton wasn’t and still isn’t; LeMahieu was given a break for his legitimately bad 2021 season in a way that Torres was jeered at for; LeMahieu was re-signed for money that did not go to Torres this past offseason; LeMahieu was given clout that he would not have had if Aaron Judge wasn’t a personal friend. Now, look: he was beloved in the locker room, was a good player, an honest professional, and injuries were his downfall more than the privilege that made him overrated, but I do not fault more honest, younger, and quite frankly, Yankee fans of color to be skeptical of LeMahieu’s legacy in pinstripes. I’d welcome him at Old Timers Day, and I’d even welcome him at a YESNetwork studio, but it was time for his release from the team. Luckily, nostalgia plays within the Yankees universe. Watching him play baseball — when his range was shrinking, when his bat was dwindling, when it was preventing the electric Jazz Chisholm Jr from playing his natural position — was beginning to be a boring chore. What is LeMahieu’s legacy? It is the leagcy of this current Yankees era: regular season success, false excitement, disappointment, wounded arrogance, and a look at management as cheaper than it should be.