Before I write more about Chris Paul’s extraordinary career that is coming to close after he announced his retirement on Instagram on Friday afternoon, there is a game, a moment, that I have to recollect. It was in Game Seven of the 2015 First Round series against the Spurs when I realized that CP might not be all that fun to be around. By the time this realization happened, he had already been nursing a nagging hamstring injury that happened in the first quarter. Paul, who was gunning for his first title, had a team that was the third seed in the playoffs, one of those teams that was assembled so they could bring a title. The Lob City Clippers were memorable despite not reaching the NBA Finals at one point during their reign and that season, which was the second year with Doc Rivers as the head coach and Paul’s fourth season with the Clippers, was the best chance they would have during this era. This season, their second with Doc Rivers as head coach, was supposed to be the year they finally broke through to the NBA Finals. Blake Griffin was 25. Paul was 29. It was the perfect combination of talent and ambition, the time when a team becomes brothers-in-arms, hoists a trophy for euphoric fans that have never imagined that would happen before.

Anyway, the injury turned Paul into a limping gait of a point guard, dribbling around no more quicker than the old head at a pickup game. His foot would drag; he would put his hand on hamstring after a move required him to burst faster than he could. The hamstring was erratic almost, volatile, ready to pop on the court and lead him to be split apart in pain. His face was one of discomfort, discontent with his body failing him on a grandest of stages. Still, he was carrying on, limp not withstanding, still the leader of a Clippers team that needed one. The moment where his personality burst through the fog of watching his clinical skills on the court was a triumphant one. It was the end of the third quarter when he hobbled up the court down two points and hoisted a three pointer from distance, a distance that isn’t quite a Hail Mary but isn’t a practical shot either. And, it banked in. What a shot it was! Igniting the Clippers going into the fourth quarter, demoralizing the Spurs, letting them know that Paul was a bug that they would not be able to squash. Seconds after the shot went in, Paul’s emotion was intense. Blake Griffin went to congratulate him with a high five and Paul ignored it, drenched in passionate sentiment after the shot, while Griffin remained dumbfounded at the lack of attention, as if Paul was punishing him for a nondescript mistake that Griffin had made out of everyone else’s purview. Watch and you see Griffin’s confusion at his teammate’s aimless frustration. His high-five caught air instead of someone else’s skin. I had wondered whether Paul even liked his teammates. It’s grim to encounter such a mope who is integral to the entirety of the team’s success. I thought to myself at that moment — Is Chris Paul fun to be around? That game might be the best game that Chris Paul played in. It means a lot to his career, to beat the defending champions in the first round of the playoffs in a tough seven game series. That game ended up being the epitome of the Chris Paul experience. He was big and small, petty and abnormally brilliant, hard-nosed but trifling, an eager collaborator and a difficult genius; strangely ill-mannered but a traditional superstar. That game ended with a flourish from Paul, a floater off the glass that gave the Clippers a two point lead with one second left. His emotion was palpable, a wounded tight star was able to For all of the incredible qualities of that game, it is never talked about as a singular moment by Paul, partly because of the three to one blown lead against the Houston Rockets in the semifinals, a blemish on the complicated legacy of the Lob City Clippers.