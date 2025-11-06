Mookie Betts is obviously going to enter Cooperstown in the first ballot unless John Henry is in charge of the voting bloc so I don’t want to act as if he doesn’t have his career highlight package edited for mass consumption. However, in the bit of the World Series that I saw, it was tough watching him struggle. Betts has had an excellent career, even as the wunderkind run he went on with the Boston Red Sox has dissolved into an established veteran’s erosion of their superpowers. It can be disappointing to watch so I can’t even imagine what these struggles have been like for Mookie. In 2018, when he was either the best player or second best player in baseball, the runaway AL MVP, his wrC+ was a whopping 185. In 2025, it was 104. Visible frustration covered Betts’s handsome face during the playoffs. He’s not used to this.

After his clutch single in Game 6, a single that he desperately needed as he was 3-23 in the entire World Series, Betts spoke to the antiquated talking heads on FOX and appeared delicate, fragile. Derek Jeter covered him with some words that hit like a blanket does. “Honestly man, I know it hasn’t been great for me”, Mookie explained. Baseball is the greatest sport, a humbling sport defined by a lack of success, a weary loneliness, but hearing Betts talk like this was startling. I loved Mookie even though he played for the hated Red Sox. His compact, smooth, big-little-man swing helped the Red Sox win the 2018 World Series, despite his average performance that postseason too. He’s one of the few remaining African-American players in the league. “Stop saying you haven’t been playing great. You’ve been playing great shortstop”, said Jeter in a mentor’s tone of voice.

Betts occupies a unique space in baseball for both sentient and intellectual fans and people who work within the game. He’s both a Red Sox and a Dodger; a franchise cornerstone and free agent splash for a team with a ready-made core; he’s now a secondary player for Shohei Ohtani’s Dodgers, a veteran leader for a group of superheroes whose ethnicities extend all the way to Japan. For all of the Dodgers’ incredible players, their present-day era of dynastic success, or at least the drive for it, starts with the move for Betts, which sent waves through baseball because of the Red Sox’s foolish economics. The move for Yamamoto, Ohtani, and even Snell was the continuation for the Betts move, which was the beginning. It was a move for dominance, done by a team that started to understand the absence of competitive urge that exists in many teams in the sport. By picking up on everyone else’s cheapish mentality, the Dodgers became the king of the sport. Outside of the Mickey Mouse title — it counts and fans should be proud of the title that happened during a nationwide pandemic, but we don’t have to pretend like it is the same thing as winning in a 162 game season — in 2020, it took the Dodgers until 2024 to become the big bad dynasty they are now.

All of my thoughts on Betts come after the heels of another Dodgers title, a second one in a row for the team in blue.