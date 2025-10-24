On 2018’s standout song “Bloxk Party”, Detroit rapper Sada Baby says a certain alchemy that outed him as the kind of NBA fan that you usually only find on Twitter. I love the bizarre world of Michigan rap. Its rappers are unique, unconventional, and slithery. Detroit rap, in particular, was full of basketball references: BabyTron, with his nods to Luka Doncic and Cade Cunningham; Veeze, with his nod to Dirk Nowitzki in a deep cut track on Ganger; Sada, it seems, was also a basketball junkie. “I ain’t never had time for no arguments/big ass shotgun look like Lauri Markkanen”, Sada snarls on “Bloxk Party”, as if he just finished taking the over on how many points per game a then-struggling Markkanen was going to average for the season. It was rap as basketball knowledge, a wink at the cliché that all rappers are basketball admirers who yearn to be one of the guys on team planes and locker rooms.

Lauri Markkanen was a hooper who was hardly famous. He was a tall, white, highly-touted prospect coming out of Arizona who was traded at draft night by the Timberwolves for Jimmy Butler. So, why did Sada Baby shout him out and not some old-school Piston legend like Ben Wallace? Even the middling, underwhelming, Andre Drummund would have seemingly been a better candidate for a shout out from Skuba. Looking back, Markkanen struggling with the Bulls is not something for him to be ashamed about. Obviously, he’s figured out a lane on the Utah Jazz as a fill-the-stat-sheet scorer even if he will never be a top player on a title team, but in general it is very easy for rookies to find themselves struggling with the Bulls. The line feels magnificent in its novelty: the line is born not out of fame, nor born out of infamy like Jay-Z’s Sam Bowie shout out on “Hola Hovito”, but rather a willed from the brain of a neurodivergent NBA Twitter user that got excited about Markkanen after digesting an NBA preview at a small Bulls blog only available on Patreon.

Alperen Şengün was better than Lauri Markkanen ever was, but he was on that level of niche fame — even a year ago when he starred down Draymond Green in the NBA Playoffs for a rising Rockets team.